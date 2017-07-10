Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Chinese Edition Showing Its Dual Rear Cameras Surfaces in Leaked Photos

A month ago, Chinese leakster had claimed that Samsung would be Chinese version of the Galaxy J7 (2017) would be the first smartphone that will featuring dual rear cameras. Samsung has couple of variants of Galaxy J7 (2017) in different markets. For instance, the Galaxy J7 Max is also one of its variants that has been launched in India as Galaxy On Max. However, the Chinese model has dual rear cameras. The leakster has also revealed fresh photos of the phone showing its vertically stacked dual rear cameras.

Before spilling information about the Galaxy J7 (2017) Chinese edition, the leakster had claimed that the Galaxy C10 (2017) would be the first Samsung phone with dual rear cameras. However, fresher information suggests that the arrival of the Galaxy C10 (2017) may have been delayed because of it’s the high demand of the Snapdragon 660 chipset that will be not only powering but also other upcoming mid-range smartphones.

According to the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Chinese model has a model number of SM-J7310. It resembles with the regular Galaxy J7 (2017). However, the curved antenna bands present on the back panel of the regular Galaxy J7 (2017) are absent on its Chinese sibling. The specifications of Galaxy J7 (2017) are unavailable but it is speculated to come with the same specs as the regular version.

The rear-facing dual rear cameras of the Chinese Galaxy J7 (2017) is vertically designed and below it is its LED flash. The backside of the phone also seems to sport a textured design that Samsung made use of in its older flagships.

The leakster has also revealed through one of his recent tweets in the past week that forthcoming Samsung Galaxy A and Galaxy C series smartphones would be featuring dual rear cameras. The South Korean smartphone maker is struggling in China and it is now making efforts to release budget friendly smartphones with updated features. In China, flagship phones like Xiaomi Mi 6 and OnePlus 5 come with affordable pricing and they feature dual rear cameras. Even lesser known smartphone brands in China have launched phones with dual rear cameras. Samsung’s dual rear camera phones will allow the brand to rival against other smartphone OEMS in China.

