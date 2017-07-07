Sorry, No Galaxy S8 Mini and Galaxy A10 Pro Coming

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A few days ago, there was a rumor circulating that Samsung was planning to release a mini version of the Galaxy S8. New reports say otherwise and there are a couple of reasons for the Galaxy S8 Mini not getting made.

First, it has been a couple of years since Samsung launched a Galaxy S Mini phone and that alone made us skeptical about the S8 Mini. The major reason according to the source is the difficulty in producing the curved OLED panels for the phone. It seems making the infinity display isn’t as easy as we thought it was.

The second reason is said to be the limited success of the Mini line and that is why Samsung stopped making it in the first place.

The Galaxy S8 Mini was rumored to have a smaller 5.3-inch display, a Snapdragon 821 SoC, 4GB of RAM and a lesser price tag. Now, all that is just wishful thinking.

READ MORE: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaked Photos Front Panel, Dual Rear Cameras

Apart from the Galaxy S8 Mini, Samsung will also not be releasing a Galaxy A10 Pro. This should be the successor to the Snapdragon 652-powered Galaxy A9 Pro phablet from last year.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: