Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaked Photos Front Panel, Dual Rear Cameras

Recent leaks have suggested that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 phablet would be equipped with horizontally aligned dual rear cameras. A Chinese leakster who is consistently revealing leaked information on the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 phablet has posted couple of images of its front panel and dual rear camera module on this Twitter and Weibo accounts.

The South Korean company had introduced full-screen display called Infinity Display on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. The company is heavily pegged to incorporate the Infinity Display on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. It will be sporting dual curved edges like the Galaxy S8 duo.







The leakster has released a couple of images of the front panel of the alleged Galaxy Note 8. As it can be seen in the images, the alleged front panel of the Galaxy Note 8 has very slim bezels on the left and right of the screen. The top and bottom are slightly thick compared to side bezels. The top bezel houses couple of openings that are probably meant for some features like selfie camera, earpiece, iris scanner and some other sensors. Rumors have revealed that the Galaxy Note 8 would be equipped with a 6.3-inch display that may carry support for QHD+ resolution of 2,960 x 1,400 pixels and it is pegged to deliver an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

Samsung’s forthcoming Samsung Galaxy C10 is rumored to arrive as the first Samsung phone with dual rear cameras. With newer rumors claiming that Galaxy C10’s arrival is getting delayed, the Galaxy Note 8 could be the first phone from the company to grace dual rear cameras. In the previous week, a Galaxy Note 8 360-degree render video had appeared. It had revealed the horizontally aligned dual cameras and the positioning of the fingerprint scanner. The Chinese leakster has revealed the following images of the dual camera module placed on the rear of the phablet.

The first image of the Galaxy Note 8’s rear suggests that the phablet is placed in some sort of a protective case. It features a pair of horizontally arranged dual cameras. On the right side of it is a unit that includes the dual-tone dual-LED flash and a heart rate monitor below it. The fingerprint scanner is present on the right of the dual-LED flash.

One of the gripes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ is the placement of the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that cause the users of these phones to accidentally touch the camera lens while accessing the biometric recognition feature. The second image also suggests that the phablet is placed in another kind of protective cover. It also shows the same placement of dual cameras, LED flash and fingerprint sensor.

