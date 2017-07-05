Nokia 3 Arrives UK On July 12 With 2GB RAM, MT6737 SoC & £120 Price

Nokia has started a global roll-out of its three android phones. Initially, only the Nokia 6 was available for purchase and it was limited to China. Now it is making its way to other countries along with the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5.

Latest report says UK will be getting the entry level Nokia 3 on July 12. The Nokia 3 is a 5-inch 720p phone with 2GB of RAM and a Mediatek MTK6737 processor. Built-in storage is 16GB but there is a dedicated microSD slot that takes up to 128GB cards.

The Nokia 3 has an 8MP primary camera with a f/2.0 aperture and LED flash and another 8MP sensor with autofocus as its selfie camera. Battery capacity is 2650mAh and it is non-removable. There is an audio jack at the top and a micro USB port at the bottom.

Like its siblings, the Nokia 3 runs Android 7.0 out of the box but there is an update to 7.1.1, plus Nokia says it will get Android O. Price is £120 (∼¥1055) and it comes in black, white, blue, and copper.

There is a possibility that the Nokia 3 may not be released in China. To be fair that is a smart move seeing as there are so many budget smartphones to choose from that even offers better specs and at a lesser price.

