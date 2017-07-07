The Honor 8 Pro was announced a few months ago, though as the Honor V9 first in China. While there is already a successor in form of the Honor 9, Huawei is just launching the Honor 8 Pro in India.

In terms of specifications, the Honor 8 Pro is exactly the same as the Mainland’s Honor V9. It is powered by the same Kirin 960 octa-core and paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with option for expansion. The phone has a large 4000mAh battery with support for fast charging and comes with Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0.

The display is a 5.7-inch screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1440p (2K display). The Honor 8 Pro has a dual rear camera setup: one is a 12-megapixel monochrome sensor and the second is a 12-megapixel RGB sensor. An 8-megapixel sensor serves as the front facing camera.

The device will launch as an Amazon Prime exclusive on July 10 at 6 PM local time for ₹29,999 (roughly ¥3151/$464). Just like the China model, the retail box will also double as a pair of VR glasses. There will be a pair of lenses in it. Just put them in place and slide in your phone and you can enjoy your VR content.

The Honor Band 3 is also listed as coming soon on the retail site.

