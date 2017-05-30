Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) to Launch Before Galaxy C10 as Samsung’s First Dual Rear Camera Smartphone

The Chinese leakster, mmddj_china was the first one to claim that the Galaxy C10 would be the first Samsung smartphone to come with dual rear cameras. However, he has been consistently hinting that the Galaxy J7 (2017) also features a dual rear camera. Samsung seems to be working on different editions of Galaxy J7 (2017) for varied markets. None of the renders that have appeared so far have revealed dual rear camera module on Galaxy J7 (2017). Today, the leakster has finally revealed that the plastic casing of the Chinese variant of the Galaxy J7 (2017) and he has claimed once again that the Chinese Galaxy J7 (2017) would be the first dual rear camera Samsung smartphone that may arrive before Galaxy C10.













The leaked shots of the protective case reveal that the SM-7310 Galaxy J7 (2017) would be coming with a vertically aligned dual rear cameras. The model number of the Chinese Galaxy J7 (2017) is J7310 and the regular Galaxy J7 (2017) has a model number of SM-J730 which does not feature a dual rear camera system. However, both the smartphones seem to be sporting the same-shaped rear camera housing. There is no information available on the specifications of the Chinese edition of Galaxy J7 (2017), but it may come with specs that are available on J730 model.

Roland Quandt, a known tipster had revealed the press renders of the regular Galaxy J7 (2017) few days ago. He has revealed all the color variants of the phone. The press renders reveal that the phone features a metallic chassis and has an unconventional U-shaped design for the upper and lower antenna bands on the back panel. The Galaxy J7 (2017) Chinese edition also seems to sport the same design.

Even though Samsung has not officially launched the Galaxy J7 (2017), its YouTube video review in Russian language has already surfaced. There is no information on the launch date of Galaxy J7 (2017) Chinese version. It is likely to get introduced in the next month. The Galaxy J7 (2017) has a 5.5-inch full HD display, Exynos 7870 SoC, 3 GB of RAM, 16 GB inbuilt storage, microSD card support, 13-megapixel rear and front cameras, and 3,600-mAh battery

