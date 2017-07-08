Samsung Galaxy On Max With Flagship Camera Launched In India

The Galaxy On series is a budget line of smartphones exclusive to India. One of the series’ signature feature is the use of LCD displays instead of AMOLED. So far there have been 4 models released but Samsung is adding a new model called the Galaxy On Max.

The Galaxy On Max is a 5.7-inch smartphone with a full HD display. It has 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and is powered by a Helio P25 processor. There is a microSD card slot for expansion (256GB max) and it runs Android 7.0 out of the box.

The unique selling point of the Galaxy On Max is its flagship level camera. The phone sports a 13MP sensor with a f/1.7 aperture on the rear and another 13MP sensor with a f/1.9 aperture up front with its own LED flash.

The Galaxy On Max has a metal body that covers a 3000mAh battery. There is a fingerprint sensor beneath the home button that supports Samsung Pay Mini.

The Galaxy On Max will be available as a Flipkart exclusive on July 10 for Rs. 16,900 (∼$262/¥1782). Standard Chartered Bank users will also get a discount if they pay with their debit/credit card.

(Source, via)

