Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro (2017) is an Improved Galaxy J5 (2017) with More RAM & Storage

Samsung had launched the Galaxy J5 (2017) in June and now it has released an updated version of the same phone with Galaxy J5 Pro (2017) moniker. As mentioned in the headline of this report, the Galaxy J5 Pro (2017) arrives with better RAM and storage.

The Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro (2017) features a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED screen that produces a HD resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels. It is driven by Exynos 7870 chipset that features a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor and Mali-T830 MP2 graphics.

The Galaxy J5 (2017) features 16 GB of storage and 2 GB of RAM for Latin America. For Southeast Asia countries, Samsung has released the smartphone with 32 GB of storage and 2 GB of RAM. However, the newly launched Galaxy J5 Pro (2017) s equipped with 32 GB of storage and 3 GB of RAM. Rest of the specifications of the Galaxy J5 Pro (2017) is same as that of the non-Pro model. All the variants feature a microSD card slot.

There is a single-LED enabled 13-megapixel rear camera available on the Galaxy J5 Pro (2017). Its front camera of 13-megapixel is enabled with a LED flash. The fingerprint sensor is embedded under the physical Home button at the front. The handset is running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS and carries support for Samsung Pay. It is packed with a 3,000mAh battery. It is a 4G smartphone that carries support for v4.2 Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band and NFC.

As far as the appearance of the phone is concerned, it sports the same metallic chassis along with curved antenna bands at the top and bottom portions of the rear panel which is available on the Galaxy J5 (2017).

Currently, the Galaxy J5 Pro (2017) has been only introduced in Thailand. It is available with a pricing of THB 9,990 (~$330). As of this writing, there is no information on whether Samsung will be making it available in other regions.

On July 4, the South Korean company had introduced the Galaxy J5 (2017) in South Korea. The smartphone is available through multiple carriers in the country with a pricing of 344,300 KRW (~$300). It is available in three colors like black, blue and pink.

