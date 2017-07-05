Super Rugged Blackview BV8000 Pro Presale Now On For $234.5 Only!

Blackview produced what they tout as being the world’s most powerful IP68 rugged phone in the Blackview BV8000 Pro. The BV8000 Pro comes with a stunning look but that doesn’t take a bit out of its ruggedness as it is as tough as steel plate. The rugged smartphone has been subjected to several stress tests which have shown it has the device has a high and strict standard of shockproof, scratch-resistance, with high and low-temperature resistance.

Blackview BV8000 Pro’s rigidity is super strong because of the special structural design of its frame and the external structure which is made from materials with shock absorbing property which helps to reduce the impact if peradventure the device falls. If you still aren’t convinced about the ruggedness of the BV8000 Pro, you really should check out the following test video of the device, this time subjected to several torture tests.

The armored tank—Blackview BV8000 Pro features a MediaTek MT6757 (Helio P25) octa-core processor accompanied by 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In addition, the display is a 5-inch FHD Sharp display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device also packs a 16MP Samsung S5K3P3 real camera with PDAF and an 8MP Samsung 4H8 front camera. You also get a side fingerprint sensor, Android 7.0 Nougat OS, NFC, GPS + Glonass, and a 4180mAh capacity with 9V2A quick charge support and OTG function. Also, it supports global network bands and is available in 3 colors: Eagle Silver, Lion Gold, Shark Grey.

If you are interested in having this Blackview rugged smartphone, it is presently available on presale at AliExpress for a cheap price of $234.5. You can access the product page from here. You can also find out more about the Blackview BV8000 Pro from Blackview’s official website here.

