Samsung Galaxy C (2017), Galaxy A (2018) Phones to Feature Dual Rear Cameras

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be the first flagship from the South Korean company to feature dual rear cameras. However, if we believe what a Chinese leakster is claiming, the upcoming Galaxy C (2017) and Galaxy A (2018) models will be decked with dual rear cameras.

The Chinese leakster has already claimed a few months ago that the Samsung Galaxy C10 would be the first phone from the company to feature a dual rear camera system. It is said to be powered by Snapdragon 660 chipset. Samsung is also rumored to release Galaxy C10 Plus alongside the Galaxy C10.

The Galaxy C10 duo are expected to succeed the Galaxy C9 Pro. The leakster has recently claimed that since Samsung has employed its significant amount of its workforce towards the testing of Galaxy Note 8, the arrival of the Galaxy C10 duo has been delayed.

The Samsung Galaxy C7 and Galaxy C5 Pro (2017) that is speculated to be driven either by Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 630 is also speculated to come with dual rear cameras. Apart from these 2017 Galaxy C series phones, the South Korean company is also speculated to bring dual rear cameras on Galaxy A (2018) phones. The leakster has also revealed that the Chinese Galaxy J7 (2017) with model number SM-J7310 will be also equipped with dual rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy phones are struggling in China. Since the manufacturing costs for dual rear camera systems have dropped down significantly, a lot of well-known and even lesser known brands are providing dual rear cameras on their smartphones. Hence, dual cameras on mid-range Samsung phones will allow it to compete with other smartphone OEMs in China.

Since the launch of Galaxy C10 duo has been delayed, there is no information on which will be the first Samsung phone to feature dual rear cameras. Recent leaks have revealed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be totting horizontally arranged dual rear cameras. with dual-tone dual-LED flash on its right. Rumors also suggest that the Galaxy S9 could be the first Galaxy S series phone with dual rear cameras. As far as Galaxy Note 8’s release is concerned, it is speculated to launch either in August or second half of September. The Galaxy C10 series is now rumored to launch later this year.

