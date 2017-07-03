Motorola Unveils New Moto 360 Camera Mod in Ghana

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

At a recent event in Ghana, Lenovo-owned Motorola launched a few of its phones including the Moto Z and also announced a new Moto360 camera Mod.

The info was shared on Twitter by @Evleaks and shows the Mod with a white back and a 360° camera on top. The Moto 360 Camera Mod clips on the back of your Moto Z, Z Play or Z2 Play via the moto mod pins and allows you to record 360° videos on the go via the camera at the top.

Information about the specs of the camera, pricing and availability are still unknown at the moment. Once we get our hands on it, we’ll update the post

Motorola is serious about the future of its Moto Mods and has said it will launch at least 12 moto mods each year. When the Moto 2 Play was announced it lunched alongside a new Moto Gamepad Mod, a 2nd-Gen JBL SoundBoost Mod, a TurboPower battery pack and new Moto Style Shells that add wireless charging to your phone.

Adding the new Moto 360 camera mod brings the new Moto Mods to 5 in total. If we are to hold Motorola to its words, we should expect 7 more mods before the year runs out.

What’s your opinion about the new camera mod? As long as the price is right and it comes in more colors, it doesn’t seem like a bad addition. Let us know what you think.

