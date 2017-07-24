Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt Launched In India For Rs. 11,490 (~$180)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung India just launched the Galaxy J7 Nxt for the budget category. Judging from the specs and pricing, the J7 Nxt is going to face some pretty tough competition in India.

The Galaxy J7 Nxt has a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display, 2GB of RAM and an unspecified octa-core chip clocked at 1.6GHz. We did some digging and it is actually the Exynos 7870. There is 16GB of storage with the option to expand it by an additional 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The rear camera is a 13MP f/1.9 sensor with a slight bump and there is a 5MP f/2.2 front facing camera with its own LED flash. Battery capacity is 3000mAh battery and there is Android 7.0 out of the box.

Samsung has put a price tag of Rs. 11,490 (~$180) on the Galaxy J7 Nxt. To be honest we know, Samsung phones are not dirt cheap but $180 is asking for too much for a device that doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner, packs just 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

For Rs. 9,999 (~$155) you can grab the Moto E4 Plus which has an extra 1GB of RAM, double the storage and packs a larger 5000mAh battery. It doesn’t have an AMOLED display but the size and resolution are the same. The Moto E4 Plus also comes with Android 7.1.1 out of the box.

The deals that are available when you purchase the Moto E4 Plus also makes it a better buy.

The Galaxy J7 Nxt comes in black and gold and you can purchase it on Samsung’s online shop.

