Xiaomi Mi 5X Goes On Sale On August 1, Preorders Already Under Way

Xiaomi has a new phone confirmed to launch on the 26th of July. Called the Xiaomi Mi 5X, it is supposed to take on OPPO and Vivo, two kings of photography in China.

Official images of the Xiaomi Mi 5X have been released revealing its dual rear cameras and its iPhone-like design. It is interesting to see that Xiaomi is even going the design route that is used by OPPO and Vivo.

Pre-order registration began last week on the official Xiaomi site and is already almost half a million. Jingdong Mall has also opened up registration for the phone today and has set a deadline for 9:30 AM on August 1st. Sales are expected to kickoff the same day at 10:00 AM.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X is expected to launch with a 5.5-inch FHD display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 mobile platform is the chip of choice. The rear cameras are two 13MP sensors setup in a Wide Angle + Telephoto Configuration.

The Mi 5X will have a battery capacity of 3000mAh and will be the first device to run the new MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat. Images have confirmed it will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port and an audio jack port at the bottom.

