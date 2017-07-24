Meizu Senior VP Reveals the Pro 7 & Its Second Screen

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Meizu is expected to officially unveil the Pro 7 on the evening of July 26 which is barely two days away so, it is just right that they keep the internet buzzing with fresh photos of the flagship. That is, perhaps, the intention of Jeffery Yang who shared a clean photo of the Pro 7 on Weibo today.

The photo is that of the Grey coloured variant which was first leaked last week but this time around it shows the back of the device but omitted the part containing the rear cameras. The major thing that we can grab from the photo is the presence of a brush metal body and a grey coloured variant. Also, the rear secondary display seems to be curved at the outer edge just like the rest of the body. The U-shaped antenna band design also looks like what is hidden at the bottom edge and we believe the upper edge will also look similar. It has a similar grey colour with the body, something that may be peculiar to this colour variant.

Apart from the grey variant, the Meizu Pro 7 is expected to come in Black, Gold and Red colour variants. As for the specs, the Pro 7 has been confirmed by MeidaTek to be the first smartphone to launch with MediaTek’s Deca-core Helio X30 chip. It is expeccted to feature a 5.2-inch 1080p display as well as dual 12MP Sony IMX386+ 12MP Sony IMX286 sensors at the rear with a ring flash having 10 LEDs. The camera will likely be one of the main selling points of the device based on the sample shots we have seen. But we can only make a decent judgement of the device after it has been launched and subjected to Linus’ critical review here on Gizmochina. Other specs are still not certain, that also we’ll know when it is launched.

