Meizu Pro7 Will Be First Phone To Launch With Helio X30

The Meizu Pro7 is set for a release soon. We have heard rumors of it launching on July 26 but Meizu hasn’t confirmed it yet. Apart from the secondary display the Pro7 will have, the second biggest feature is its Mediatek Helio X30 chip.

The Helio X30 has been a long time coming and it is said to make its debut in the Pro7. So between now and when Meizu launches its new flagship, there won’t be any other phone launching with the processor.

The Helio X30 is a 10nm chip that is supposed to take on the Snapdragon 835. When it was first unveiled last year, quite a number of people looked forward to seeing its real life performance.

The Helio X30 a.k.a MT6799 is a deca-core processor comprising of two Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.5GHz, four Cortex-A53s at 2.2GHz and another four A35s at 1.9GHz. Mediatek has switched to a PowerVR 7XTP-MT4 clocked at 800MHz for the GPU. The chip supports 4K displays, RAM of up to 8GB and UFS 2.1 storage. It will have support for 3x carrier aggregation, LTE cat-10 and Imagiq 2.0.

READ MORE: MediaTek And GlobalFoundries Matchup: New Entry-Level 22nm FD-SOI CPU For Low End Phones

When the Meizu Pro7 finally launches expect lots of comparisons between it and the Snapdragon 835 phones already released. The flagship will have a 5.2” 1080p display, dual rear cameras, and Meizu’s signature mCharge.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: