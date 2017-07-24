Mediatek Confirms The Processors In The Meizu Pro7 Models

A few weeks ago, Mediatek confirmed that Meizu will launch the first Helio X30 powered phone. It is no secret that the phone is the Pro7. But since there will be two models, which of the Pro7 will be getting the Helio X30?

A post by Mediatek on Weibo has revealed the processor present in the Meizu Pro7 and Pro7 Plus. Early reports had said the Pro7 will get the Helio X30 while the bigger Pro7 Plus will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos SoC.

A rough translation of the post says “Equipped with Mediatek’s Helio P25 and Helio X30 processor, Meizu’s Smartphone will be officially released on July 26”.

Since the Pro7 and Pro7 Plus are the only Meizu smartphones launching on July 26, this means one of them gets the Helio P25 and the other gets the Helio X30. As it stands, the Pro7 will most likely be the one getting the P25 while the Plus model gets the Helio X30.

We know this will come as a shock to those of you looking forward to trying out the Helio X30. But based on latest development, you will have to shell out more money to get your hands on it.

The Meizu Pro7 and Pro7 Plus will launch with dual cameras and dual displays. Apart from the difference in screen sizes (front display only), they will also differ in terms of processor type, storage and RAM configuration.

