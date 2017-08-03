Nokia Camera App Now on Google Play Store, Frequent Updates Coming

Nokia, presently controlled by HMD Global Oy, has just three smartphones to its credit since its resurgence but the company is already readying itself for expansion. In a move that could be seen as aimed at expansion, HMD Global has made the Camera app of its Nokia phones available on the Google Play Store. This is HMD’s own Camera UI and not the Lumia Camera UI whose patent was reportedly among those transferred by Microsoft to HMD Global recently.

Making the app available for download on Google Play has little benefits to Nokia 3, 5 and Nokia 6 Android phone users since they already have it installed. Well, except that the app will likely get more frequent updates now and users will not need to wait for OTA updates but can update the Camera app directly from the Play Store. The app could also be of help to developers of camera enhancement apps who may wish to test their app using the app. It is unclear if it can function as a third party app on other phone models.

The app is coming as Nokia expands the availability of the Nokia 3, 5 and Nokia 6 to more markets in Asia, Europe, North America and even Africa. It also comes ahead of the impending launch of the Nokia 8, expected to be the Nokia flagship model that we all have been waiting for since the resurgence of the Nokia brand under HMD Global. The Nokia 8 is expected with a 5.7-inch 2K display and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. The device is expected with a dual rear camera setup made up of a 13MP main sensor and Zeiss optics. The device is also expected to pack a 3000mAh battery and will run Android 7.1 out of the box.

