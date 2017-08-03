Samsung SM-G9298 Flip Phone Officially Launched with Snapdragon 821, 4 GB RAM

The SM-G9298 flip phone was spotted receiving TENAA certification in May. Since then, the rumor mill has been claiming that Samsung’s clamshell would debut soon. At the end of the previous month, Samsung confirmed that the SM-G9298 would be launching on Aug. 3. The day has arrived and the South Korean company has unveiled the Samsung SM-G9298 flip phone as a successor of the SM-G9198 flip phone that had launched in 2015. The translated text from the Samsung’s Chinese site states that the phone is called World Leading Flagship 8.

The Samsung SM-G9298 has an internal S-AMOLED full HD screen of 4.2 inches. Its external S-AMOLED full HD screen is also of 4.2 inches. It is powered by Snapdragon 821 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. It has an internal storage of 64 GB and the available space for the user is 51.7 GB. It is a dual SIM phone with a hybrid SIM slot that allows users to use either a SIM card or microSD card on the second slot. it is loaded with plenty of Samsung apps including the Samsung Pay and some other apps like Weibo, WeChat, Excel, PowerPoint and Word.

The rear side of the Samsung SM-G9298 features a f/1.7 aperture 12-megapixel camera that is coupled with an LED flash and it also supports UHD 4K resolution video shooting. The frontside of the clamshell features a 5-megapixel f/1.9 aperture lens. Below the rear camera is the fingerprint sensor.

Some of the other sensors present on the phone include a heart rate sensor, a pressure sensor, a hall sensor and some other usual sensors. It also features a hotkey that can be configured according to preference of the user. The screen of the phone also supports Always-on Display.

For connectivity, the SM-G9298 is enabled with features like microUSB 2.0, v4.1 Bluetooth, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. It is driven by a 2,300mAh battery that carries support for wireless charging. The clamshell phone measures 130.2 x 62.6 x 15.9 mm and its weight is 235 grams. It is built with aviation-grade aluminum alloy.

As of this writing, it seems that the smartphone may not be available outside of China. In China, the Samsung SM-G9298 will be sold through China Mobile. There is no information available on the pricing and release date of Samsung SM-G9298.

Samsung is also rumored to be working on a successor phone for Samsung W2017 clamshell. it is speculated to launch as Samsung W2018 and is rumored to be packed with Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

