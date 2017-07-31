Samsung SM-G9298 (Not SM-W2018) to Officially Debut on August 3; Appears in New Live Photos

Samsung has officially confirmed by releasing a media invitation that it will be launching a new flip phone in collaboration with China Mobile on Aug. 3 starting at 4 PM local time. The exact name of the smartphone is not known, but by looking at the image of the flip phone in the media invitation, it can be understood that Samsung will be debuting the SM-G9298 flip phone that had first appeared on TENAA. According to a Chinese leakster, this flip phone will be launched as Samsung Beyond the world8. Sounds like a weird name!

The official name of the smartphone will be revealed on Aug. 3. The leakster has claimed this phone is not the SM-W2018 flip phone that is expected to come with flagship specs like Snapdragon 835, 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The leakster has revealed an image to confirm SM-G9298 and SM-W2018 are two different smartphones. In the below image, the SM-W2018 can be seen kept wrapped at a shopfront alongside an image of its predecessor phone, the SM-W2017.

A couple of live photos of SM-G9298 have appeared just before its official. It is the same smartphone that had appeared in leaked render some time ago. According to the TENNA listing of SM-G9298, it will feature an outer S-AMOLED display of 4.2 inches that will support full HD resolution. One of the live images of the phone suggests that this screen will support Always-on Display feature. The inner screen of this phone will be of 4.2 inches and it will also support full HD resolution.

The SM-G9298 will be powered by Snapdragon 821 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. The internal storage of this flip phone will be 64 GB. It will also feature a microSD card slot.Its rear facing camera will be of 12-megapixel and its front-facing shooter will be of 5-megapixel. The fingerprint scanner of the phone is placed below the rear camera.

It will be running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS. It will be coming with a 2,300mAh battery. It measures 127.7 x 61.4 x 15.87 and its weigh is 234 grams. Since it is launched by Samsung in partnership with China Mobile, it goes without saying that China will surely receive it. however, there is no confirmation on other markets that will be receiving the SM-G9298 flip phone. The SM-G9289 is said to be successor of the SM-9198 flip phone from 2015 that powered with Snapdragon 808 chipset.

(source|via)

