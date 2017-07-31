Moto G5S Plus Renders Arrives In Three Colors

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Moto G5S Plus has been getting a lot of attention lately, making us wonder if its launch is around the corner. Leakster @Evleaks has released renders of the smartphone showing the three colors it will arrive in.

From the image, it is plain to see the Moto G5S will come in rose gold, grey, and silver. The silver and rose gold variants have white front panels while the gray settles for a low-profile black.

The Moto G5S Plus now wears a full-metal jacket on the back along with dual cameras. There is also an antenna line that runs beneath the secondary microphone. To be honest, this is a much better looking phone than the Moto G5 Plus and we hope it feels good in the hand too.

READ MORE: Moto Z2 Force Now Official: Familiar Design, Dual Cameras, New Moto Mod

The major upgrades can be summed up to a larger display, dual 13MP rear cameras, front LED flash, and a metal body. The internals of the Moto G5S Plus on the other hand won’t change. The processor still remains the Snapdragon 625 and RAM should be 4GB/3GB. Battery capacity is currently unknown though.

The launch date for the phone hasn’t been announced yet but a recent leak says the pricing is around €330 (∼$388).

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: