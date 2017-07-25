Moto Z2 Force Now Official: Familiar Design, Dual Cameras, New Moto Mod

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Motorola finally takes off the wraps on its latest flagship, the Moto Z2 Force. For starters, this is the successor to both the Moto Z and the Moto Z Force. So don’t expect a separate Moto Z2.

We have seen tons of images ahead of the official launch and by now we should all be familiar with the Moto Z2 Force. There have been slight modifications with respect to the design, but the overall look remains largely unchanged.

Moto Z2 Force Design: Keeping It Simple

The biggest changes in the overall design are at the back. Unlike the first gen model that has a glass back that doubles as a fingerprint magnet, the Moto Z2 Force ditches it for brushed metal.

Running around the metal back like a border line are the antenna lines in a lighter shade of black/ash. The Moto Mod connector pins have gotten a redesign too but they still work with the older mods.

The camera bump is still there but it now holds two sensors and dual LEDs for flash. The whole setup sort of looks like the face of a Rabbid.

The changes in the front are minimal. There is a redesigned home key/fingerprint scanner and the position and design of the LED flash has been changed.

Moto Z2 Force Specs

The Moto 2 Force has a 5.5-inch 2K POLED display with Shattershield protection. There is 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and the Snapdragon 835 mobile platform. That memory configuration is for the US.

The rest of the world gets 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage while China gets 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. All variants will have microSD card slots.

Depending on the market, you either get a single SIM slot or dual SIM slots but irrespective, it will be nano. There is dual band WiFi with MIMO; NFC; and Bluetooth 4.2 which Motorola says will become 5.0 after the Android O update and a whole bunch of sensors including an audio monitor.

The Moto Z2 Force doesn’t have an audio jack but you get a 3.5mm to USB type-C adapter.

Just like the Moto Z2 Play, the Moto Z2 Force also ditches its bigger 3500mAh battery in favor of a smaller 2730mAh one. The only plausible explanation behind this is to get you to buy the Moto Mod battery pack according to Evan Blass.

The Moto Z2 Force runs Android 7.1.1out of the box and comes with Motorola’s additional features like voice control and Moto gestures.

Moto Z2 Force Cameras: Mono + Color

Motorola has adopted the mocochrome + color format for the dual cameras on the Z2 Force. Both sensors are 12MP Sony IMX386 cameras with a f/2.0 aperture and a 1.25um pixel size.

There is laser autofocus, zero shutter lag and depth detection. You can take images with the depth of field effect or modify the “image background or foreground to black and white, while keeping the main subject in color mode”.

The front camera is a 5MP f/2.2 sensor with its own flash and pro mode.

Moto Mods

Motorola also officially showed off the Moto 360 Camera mod. The 360 cam mod shoots in 4K with immersive audio. It has a 150° field of view and you can use it to live stream directly to your social media accounts. It has a price tag of $299.99.

Moto Z2 Force Pricing, Colors, and Availability

The Moto Z2 Force will be available in Super Black, Fine Gold and Lunar Grey. All carriers in the US will have it but the grey model is a T-Mobile exclusive. It will also be sold by Motorola itself and Best Buy.

Price starts at $720 and it will go on sale on August 10 with a free Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod. Pre-orders begin today.

The Moto Z2 Force will also be launched in Brazil, Mexico, China, Europe, Middle East and Africa in coming weeks.

