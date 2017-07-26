Nokia 2 Leaked Renders and Geekbench Listing Appear

In February, Nokia had released smartphones like Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 and soon it will launch it will be introducing its second batch of smartphones. Speculations have it that the forthcoming smartphones of Nokia are Nokia 8, Nokia 7 and Nokia 2. HMD Global has already confirmed that it would be debuting the Nokia 8 flagship phone on Aug. 16. It seems that the arrival of the Nokia 2 entry-level phone is approaching fast as its leaked render has appeared and it has been also spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site.

In the past week, an image showing the frontside of the Nokia 2 placed alongside a drawing of Nokia 3 had appeared. It revealed that the shape and size of the smartphone is quite similar to the Nokia 3 phon. This suggested that the Nokia 2 would be featuring a 5-inch HD screen with on-screen buttons. Today, a new image of the Nokia 2 has appeared to reveal its frontside as well as backside of a light-blue colored variant

The Nokia 2 has rounded corners. Its bezels surrounding the display are thick. The top bezel has a selfie camera, an earpiece and a Nokia logo. The volume rocker and the Power key are placed on the right side of the phone. It seems that the handset is running on Android Nougat. There is no physical Home button below the display. The backside of the phone has single camera with its LED flash below it. A Nokia logo is placed at the center and an external speaker can be seen sitting at the bottom-left of the back panel. The image does not reveal the connectivity ports of the phone. However, it seems that it will be featuring a 3.5mm audio jack and a microUSB port.

The Nokia 2 handset has allegedly appeared as Unknown Heart phone on Geekbench to reveal some of its key specs. It confirms that the smartphone is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It is powered by a quad-core processor that clocks at 1.27 GHz which is coupled with 1 GB of RAM. The processor that is powering the Nokia 2 is speculated as Snapdragon 212. It has recorded a single-core score of 422 and a multi-core score of 1146. Rumors have revealed that some regions will be receiving Nokia 2 fueled with Snapdragon 212 whereas other regions will be getting MediaTek driven variant of the phone.

