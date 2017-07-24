Nokia 8 Real Photo Appears Again, Coated In Copper color

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Since the return of the Nokia brand under HMD Global, fans have been expectant of a flagship model from Nokia but instead, the company has only released the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3, all with mid-range specifications as well as the remodelled Nokia 3310 feature phone. The success of the models in the markets where it has gone up for sale may have spurred HMD Global to speed up things on its flagship model and that is the Nokia 8.

Nokia 8 has been a regular visitor in leaks lately and that isn’t about to end soon. A new leak emanating from China’s Baidu has revealed the Nokia 8 in copper colour. The colour can easily be confused for a gold colour but it isn’t, considering it is not as shiny as gold. Nokia did release a copper colour variant of the Nokia 6 so, this isn’t a new one. This seems to have leaked earlier on in detailed images and you can check them out from here.

The Nokia 8 is expected to feature a dual camera setup with Zeiss Optics technology and the presence of the Zeiss logo perhaps affirms that. The body is said to be made from aluminum and the shape when viewed from the rear resembles the Nokia 6. But the leaked photos showing the front screen point at the presence of curved display. Nokia 8 is expected with a 5.3-inch 2K display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor powering it up as well as up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. The dual rear camera setup is made up of a 13MP main sensor and Zeiss optics. The device is expected to pack a 3000mAh battery and will run Android 7.1 out of the box.

