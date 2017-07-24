Closure of ZUK.com And Its Forums Marks The End of ZUK Brand

Lenovo still hasn’t officially announced that it has shut down its ZUK sub-brand but its actions since the beginning of the year have shown just that.

First, there haven’t been any new product releases this year. The brand’s user interface has also been adopted for the Motorola devices released in China, starting with the Moto Z2 Play.

The most recent is the redirection of the ZUK.com website to Motorola.com.cn and the shut down of the ZUK forums (bbs.zuk.com). The forum page now redirects to club.lenovo.com.cn where you have news related to Lenovo as a whole.

With all these going on, why doesn’t Lenovo just announce that it has shutdown the brand?

If you still want to pick up a ZUK phone, you will probably find them available on online retail stores. Some of them even offer discounts from time to time. Our online store, Giztop, has the ZUK Edge for $316, Z2 for $215, and the Z2 Pro (6GB + 128GB) for $279.

