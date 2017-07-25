Alleged Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)’s Specifications Gets Spotted on GFXBench

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) had debuted alongside the Galaxy A3 (2017) and Galaxy A5 (2017) in January this year. The successor smartphones for the Galaxy A (2017) series are likely to debut at the end of this year or by the start of 2018. It seems that Samsung has already started working Galaxy A (2018) smartphones as an alleged Galaxy A7 (2018) has appeared on GFXBench benchmarking site.

The Galaxy A7 (2017) has a model number of SM-A720x. A new Samsung smartphone with model number SM-A730x has appeared on GFXBench. This model number suggests that it could be the successor of Galaxy A7 (2017).

The GFXBench listing of SM-A730x suggests that it is powered by a 2.21 GHz octa-core processor and Mali-G71 graphics. The chipset is supported by 4 GB of RAM. The exact name of the SoC that will power the alleged Galaxy A7 (2018) is not known.

Even the size of the display not mentioned clearly, but the listing states that it supports full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The Galaxy A7 (2017) features a 5.7-inch FHD display and is powered by Exynos 7880 chipset and 3 GB of RAM.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Dual Rear Cameras Include 13MP + 12MP Sensors with 3x Optical Zoom, Claims Analyst

According to GFXBench, the purported Galaxy A7 (2018) will be equipped with a native storage of 32 GB. For photography, it is expected to come with a rear camera of 16-megapixel and a front-facing shooter of 16-megapixel. The rear camera is capable of shooting full HD videos whereas the frontal camera can shoot 2K resolution videos. It is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

The 2017 editions of Galaxy A7, Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A3 are eligible to receive the upcoming Android O update. However, sad thing is that Samsung has not released Android Nougat update for these phones. The Galaxy A (2017) smartphones are still running on the older Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. Hence, the release of Android O will be not only slow of Galaxy A (2017) phones but also 2018 iterations are likely to receive it late.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) is expected to debut with 2018 editions of Galaxy A3 and Galaxy A5. Hence, leaked information on other Galaxy A (2018) phones are expected to surface in the coming months. A Chinese leakster had recently claimed that Galaxy A (2018) phones would be coming dual rear cameras. There is a possibility that Galaxy A7 (2018) may feature dual rear cameras, but the GFXBench listing does not reveal it because it usually shows information on only one camera sensors of the dual rear cameras.

(source|via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: