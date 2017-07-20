Nokia 8 Official Website Listing Appears Temporarily; Launch Imminent

Nokia 8 is the highly anticipated flagship phone from the company that is slated to debut soon. Its arrival seems all the more imminent as it appeared briefly on the official website as it was taken down shortly after. A screenshot of the official listing of Nokia 8 has surfaced.

The official page of the Nokia 8 also contained an image of the blue version of the phone. It resembles with the blue colored Nokia 8 photo revealed by well-known tipster, Evan Blass. The appearance on the official page also confirms on the existence of the Nokia 8.

The blue and silver Nokia 8 press renders revealed by Blass has the date mentioned as Thursday, June 20. However, in the previous month, June 20 was on Tuesday. The image of the Nokia 8 that appeared on the official website (now taken down) has the revised date of Thursday, July 20. Smartphone brands are known for putting the date of announcement of the phone’s screen in press renders. Hence, speculations are hinting that Nokia may launch the phone today. However, this seems unlikely as the company has not released any official invitation on the launch of Nokia 8.

Nokia had held launch events for it mid-range phones during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. Hence, the Finnish company should be holding a proper launch event for the phone. Two major flagship phablets, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30 are expected to launch in the next month. HMD Global will not want to clash the launch of its flagship phone with the big-sized phablet flagships. Speculations are rife that the Nokia 8 would be announced on July 31. However, there is no official confirmation on it.

Rumors have revealed that the Nokia 8 will be arriving with a 5.3-inch screen that will support Quad HD resolution. Some rumors also hint that it features a 5.7-inch QHD display. The flagship phone would be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. It will be coming with a native storage of 64 GB. It will arrive preloaded with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and it is expected to get the latest Android O version before the end of 2017. Leaked renders have revealed that the Nokia 8 has ZEISS branded dual cameras featuring a pair of 13-megapixel sensors. It may be priced around €550 (~$634).

