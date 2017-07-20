Xiaomi Mi 5X Allegedly Spotted At FCC Before July 26 Launch

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi Mi 5X is slated to get announced on the coming Wednesday. Even though the smartphone has been officially made available for registrations, its specifications are still under the wraps. It seems that the Xiaomi Mi 5X may have received FCC approval, but the FCC documents do not directly mention that the details belong to Xiaomi Mi 5X. The model number of the Xiaomi phone found in the FCC documents is MDG2.

The FCC documents shows that the Xiaomi device with model number MDG2 has a battery of 3,000mAh capacity. However, rumors surrounding the Xiaomi Mi 5X suggest that it would be featuring a 3,680mAh battery. To be precise, the phone has a 3,000mAh Li-Po battery that can be charged using a USB Type-C that is equipped with a 10W adapter (5V/2A).

Since the Xiaomi Mi 5X is the only smartphone that is poised to get announced soon, it is speculated that the Xiaomi Mi 5X may come with a 3,000mAh battery. The FCC documents do not contain any information on the other specs of the device.

The Xiaomi Redmi Pro from last year is the first smartphone from the company to come with dual rear cameras. This year’s Xiaomi Mi 6 became the second phone from the company to feature rear-facing twin cameras. The official images of the Xiaomi Mi 5X reveals that it has dual cameras on its backside which makes it the third phone from the company to feature it. The dual camera system of the Mi 5X is expected to include a wide-angle lens and a telephone lens.

Another interesting that has been revealed through the official images of the Mi 5X is that it features a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom. Except for Xiaomi Mi 6 that do not feature a 3.5mm jack, all the other Xiaomi phones have the audio jack located at the topside, but the Xiaomi Mi 5X will be arriving as the first company to feature it on the bottom side.

Since the Xiaomi Mi 5X is confirmed to debut with MIUI 9 update on July 26, it would be the first smartphone to get the latest software upgrade which will be based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. As far as specs are concerned, it would be coming with a 5.5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It will be priced at 1,999 Yuan (~$295). It is coming in colors like rose gold, gold and black.

