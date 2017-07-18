Nokia 8 Specifications, Color Variants and €550 (~$634) Pricing Leaked

Nokia fans have been eagerly waiting for HMD Global to announce its flagship smartphone. Recent rumors have revealed that the Nokia 8 is the upcoming flagship smartphone from the Finnish company. Yesterday, Evan Blass, one of the trusted leaksters had revealed a press render of the upcoming Nokia 8. Now, plenty of information on the hardware specifications of the Nokia 8 have surfaced.

Previous rumors had suggested that Nokia 9 is the flagship phone from the company and its model number is TA-1004. Reliable sources have made it certain that Nokia 8 is the much-awaited flagship from Nokia and TA-1004 is its model number. This model has appeared has also appeared on Geekbench listing. The benchmarking platform has revealed that the Nokia 8 is fueled by Snapdragon 835 that includes an octa-core processor with four cores working at 2.45 GHz and remaining four low performance cores clocking at 1.9 GHz. The SoC also includes Adreno 540 graphics.

The Snapdragon 835 chipset will be supported by 4 GB RAM and the flagship phone will be arriving with an internal storage capacity of 64 GB. The Nokia 8 will be a dual-SIM phone. However, there is no information on whether the company would be releasing a single-SIM edition of Nokia 8.

nokia 8

Speculations are rife that the Nokia 8 would be equipped with a 5.7-inch display that would be supporting Quad HD resolution. However, previous rumors have also revealed that the Nokia 8 would featuring a 5.3-inch QHD display. The leaked press render clearly shows that the Nokia 8 would be featuring Zeiss brand twin cameras on the rear panel. Previous rumors have suggested that a pair of 13-megapixel shooters will be sitting on the backside of Nokia 8.

The Nokia 8 would be available in multiple color choices. It is expected to be come in colors like blue, gold/blue, gold copper and steel/silver. An unknown Scandinavian retailer has revealed that the Nokia 8 would be costing €589 (~$679). This pricing seems to be inclusive of the high VAT rates of the region. This suggest that the actual price of the Nokia 8 would be somewhere around €550 (~$634).

HMD Global has not confirmed on whether on when it will be debuting the Nokia 8. However, the retailer from Scandinavia has claimed that it would be launching as early as July 31.

(source)

