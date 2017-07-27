Samsung W2018, Flagship Clamshell with SD 835, 6 GB RAM Arriving Soon?

Samsung is rumored to be working on a new flip phone called W2018. Around two months ago, W2018 had appeared on the database of TENAA, China’s regulatory body. Earlier this week, a leakster spilled out some information on the key specs of the clamshell phone. The information revealed by the leakster is quite different from the specs of W2018 that had appeared on TENAA.

The W2018 will be arriving to succeed the Samsung W2017 clamshell from the previous year. According to the leakster, the Samsung W2018 that has a model number of SM-W2018 will be driven by Snapdragon 835 and the chipset will be accompanied with 6 GB of RAM. The native storage of the phone will be of 64 GB. These key specs are present on Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagships. Also, these specs will be also present inside the Galaxy Note 8.

In another tweet, the leakster has claimed that Samsung will soon releasing another flagship apart from Galaxy Note 8. However, it will not be a Galaxy branded phone. Almost all the smartphones are sold under Galaxy branding by Samsung. Hence, it seems that the leakster could be talking about the Samsung W2018 that is now rumored to arrive with flagship specs. The South Korean company seems to be working on another clamshell phone with model number SM-G9298. Information of the SM-G9298 suggests that it could be different from W2018.

As mentioned the new information shared by the leakster is quite different from the specs of the W2018 phone that had appeared on TENAA. According to TENAA listing which probably contains older information had revealed that the W2018 would be equipped with a pair of 4.2-inch S-AMOLED screens that will produce full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

The TENAA listing had also revealed that W2018 would be driven by Snapdragon 821AB chipset, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage and Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It also revealed that it features a 12-megapixel rear camera and a front-facing camera of 5-megapixel. Also, it is packed with a 2,300mAh capacity battery. Interestingly, this TENAA listing is not accessible now.

Clamshell phones are quite popular in some Asian countries like South Korea and China. However, the demand for such phones are quite like less in the U.S. and Europe. Hence, the Samsung W2018 is speculated to arrive in South Korea and China in the near future.

