Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, Note 9 All Rumored to Feature Dual Rear Cameras

Several Chinese smartphones including the ones from lesser known brands come with dual rear cameras. However, smartphone market leader, Samsung, is yet to debut a dual rear camera enabled phone. There are couple of forthcoming Samsung phones that are speculated to come with dual rear cameras this year. Fresh information suggests that after the arrival of dual rear cameras on the Galaxy Note 8, forthcoming flagships like Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 9,

Kim Rok-ho, an analyst with Hana Financial has stated that the supplies of dual camera system for the upcoming flagship phone for Samsung will also result in the profits of Samsung Electro-Mechanics in 2018. Samsung Electro-Mechanics is the South Korean company’s wing that manufactures camera modules.

Recent rumors have revealed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be equipped with a horizontally arranged dual cameras on its backside. The duo camera system is expected to include a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens that will allow users to take advantage of various features such as amazing low-light photography and AR capabilities like 3D mapping and distance measurement. KGI Securities analysts, Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that both the cameras will be equipped with optical image stabilization and 3x optical zoom. Hence, the Galaxy Note 8’s dual rear cameras is speculated to better than other smartphones with dual rear cameras.

According to an analyst named Park Hyug-woo from Shinhan Investment, Samsung Electro-Mechanics will continue to record more profits in the next two years. He added that the Galaxy S8 and Note 9 are likely to feature dual rear cameras. He added that the Samsung Electro-Mechanics may make a profit of $10 billion in 2019.

Many smartphone companies such as Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, OnePlus and OPPO have managed to release smartphones with dual rear cameras, but Samsung has lagged behind. However, rumors are rife that at least four Samsung smartphones with dual rear cameras will break cover this year.

The Galaxy J7 (2017) Chinese variant is said to arrive as the first Samsung phone with dual rear cameras. Apart from the Galaxy Note 8, the Galaxy C7 (2017) and Galaxy C10 (2017) smartphones are pegged to include dual camera system. Another report says that the upcoming smartphones from Galaxy C (2017) series and Galaxy A (2018) series will all feature dual rear cameras.

