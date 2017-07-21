Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Captured From All Angles In New Leaked Renders

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Despite talks that it would be launched this year, details of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been irregular up until this moment, unlike the Galaxy S8. We have seen a couple of leaked renders of the device but the specifications are still unclear. Yet again, a couple of renders of the Galaxy Note 8 has leaked, said to be from case maker Ghostek who most likely has got the prototype to work with.

The renders show the Note 8 from all angles, capturing all the features including a dual camera setup at the rear. The most prominent feature is the full-screen display with curved edges looking similar to the infinity display on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The Note 8 will still have a higher screen-to-body ratio and that would make it one giant full-screen phone. The flagship device seems to also have a ultra-thin body build despite its large size. Apart from the size and the presence of a dual-camera set up at the rear, the device looks similar to the Samsung S8.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s dual camera setup at the rear is said to consist of two 12MP sensors with Optical Image Stabilization. There will also a rear fingerprint sensor and as usual a Stylus pen. As for the specs, the Galaxy Note 8 is detailed to pack a 6.2-inch display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chip on some models and an Exynos 8895 chip on some others. The device will also feature 6GB RAM version as the standard model and a higher 8GB RAM version that would be available in China. The price is expected to go as high as 7,000 Yuan (~$1030).

