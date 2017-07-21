Leaked Video Shows Meizu PRO 7 Secondary Screen; Color Variants Revealed

The Meizu PRO 7 and Meizu PRO 7 Plus flagship phones will be officially unveiled on July 26. The PRO 7 duo have already received certification from TENAA, a regulatory body from China. Now, one of the two smartphones have appeared in a leaked video. The short video clip showcases the USP of the phone – the secondary screen that is fitted on the backside. It cannot be identified whether the video that has surfaced belongs to the Meizu PRO 7 or PRO 7 Plus.

As it can be seen in the video (available in the source), the secondary screen of the PRO 7 is a color display and is responsive to touch. A double tap on the screen activates the 2-inch screen. It appears that users will be able to customize the small screen with widgets. The various widgets can be accessed by swiping action.

One of the widgets shows the weather and there is another one showing the fitness data. Apart from these information, the secondary screen can display the notifications. One of the previous rumors have shown that it can actually display a miniature front screen as well.

One of the newly leaked images reveal that the Meizu PRO 7 would be coming in color choices such as red, black and gold. The TENAA listing have revealed the PRO 7 in color editions such as gold and black. It has also revealed that the MediaTek Helio X30 chipset would be powering the Meizu PRO 7. Since it is a flagship chipset and the PRO 7 will be the first smartphone to use it, the PRO 7 Plus smartphone is also expected to be driven by the same chipset.

The Meizu PRO 7 will be coming with a 5.2-inch display that will be producing full HD resolution. The PRO 7 Plus would be coming with a 5.7-inch display that is speculated to produce QHD resolution. The PRO 7 would be arriving with a pair of Sony IMX386 12-megapixel sensors and the larger PRO 7 Plus would be also featuring the same set of dual rear camera sensors. Both the smartphones are expected to launch in different RAM and storage models.

