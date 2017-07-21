How Strong Is The Nokia 3310 (2017)?

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

HMD Global Oy is the new licensee for the Nokia brand. In a way to pay homage to the former phone giant and also to ignite a feeling of nostalgia in all of us, it relaunched the legendary Nokia 3310 with a new and modern design.

The Nokia 3310 (2017) shares some visual similarities to the original version but what most people want to know is if it is equally durable. YouTuber JerryRigEverything who is famous for putting phones through durability tests got his hands on a unit and the outcome is pretty interesting.

Not only do we see the Nokia 3310 go through scratch, burn and bend tests, JerryRigEverything also shows us a fake unit that he got on Ebay. So you may want to watch the video to know how to tell the fake from the original.

READ MORE: Behold The Nokia 8: Dual Cameras, Carl Zeiss Optics & A Nokia 6 Body

The Nokia 3310 (2017) has a 2.4” 240 x 320 display, 16MB of built-in storage and a microSD card slot. There is a 2MP rear camera with LED flash, Bluetooth 3.0 and a 1200mAh battery that can last up to 31 days on standby. It comes with the famous Snake game and you can install more from the Opera app store. The Nokia 3310 (2017) is available in select markets for now for about €50.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: