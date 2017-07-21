Oukitel K10000 Review after 1.5 Years! – Still Batterylicious?

I have recently reviewed o monster phone Oukitel K10000 Pro that has a whopping 10.0000mAh battery and pretty cool design.

However, I decided to make a rather unusual video and see how these batterylicuous phones like the older generation Oukitel K10000 look like after 1.5 years of using it. Stay tuned for my after the buzz Oukitel K10000 review.

VIDEO REVIEW

BATTERY LIFE

If you think that the Pro model is too expensive, this phone costs just about $130. For that price, obviously, you get that huge battery.

After more than a year, I would say that the capacity decreased about 5% but this is just my uneducated guess, because I can’t really feel a huge difference. The reason for that is that you don’t need to recharge the battery very often, so this power bank has a lot of charging cycles left in its tank.

You can still use this phone for about 8-10 days, depending on the usage. That translates to about 30 hours of screen-on time, which is just insane.

Obviuosulkly, MTK6735 chip is not even the most power-efficient out there. Just imagine, if someone made a phone like this with the Snapdragon 625 processor.

DESIGN and DISPLAY

The K10000 still looks like it can crush every smartphone on the market as it is just gigantic. I can say that it almost looks as new but I usually kept it in the case, so your results may be different.

The phone is thick and heavy but I love that huge metal frame with sharp edges. It’s not the most comfortable phone to hold in one hand but it just looks great. However, I found the buttons to move and rattle just a little bit.

The 720p display is definitely not the sharpest out there but it gets the job done for a cheap phone and it is more power efficient than 1080p panels.

BENCHMARKS

HARDWARE, PERFORMANCE, USER INTERFACE

Speaking of processing power, the phone has just 16GB of storage and 2GB of RAM.

Day-to-day performance is still decent and the phone works fine. However, some stutter may kick in if you have a lot of apps running in the background.

At the time of the release, the Oukitel K10000 shipped with Android 5.1 but it is now updated to Android 6 UI. Honestly, I’ve never liked the aesthetics of Oukitel’s skin, so I mostly use some third-party launchers. Besides all the usual features, we have some gesture and motion controls. I use just a couple of them and they work pretty well.

The gaming performance is just mediocre. Sure, you can play some 2D games without any issues but once you start playing some graphically intensive titles like Asphalt 8, you see that there is a lot of stutters, even on medium visual settings.

CAMERAS

When it comes to optics, the phone has a 13MP main camera that is coupled with the LED flash and 5MP front-facing shooter.

The image quality is just mediocre. Sure, you can take some usable pictures for social media but more often than not, you will end up with having images that lack detail, the colors are washed out and the dynamic range is off.

Same can be said about the low-light pictures that are also ruined by a red tint.

The selfie image quality will not impress you but again, you will be able to take some usable photos for social media.

720p is the maximum resolution of the videos and the quality of footage is mediocre. The selfie video looks kind of terrible since it is only in 480p resolution.

Download full resolution camera samples

CONNECTIVITY

As far as connectivity goes, I would rate the call quality above average and signal reception is good. Other connectivity options like Wifi, Bluetooth work fine but the GPS is not always reliable and it is inconsistent.

The K10000 has only 3 sensors like accelerometer, light, and proximity. Unfortunately, there is no gyroscope, so if you love using VR headsets, this phone may not be for you.

CONCLUSIONS

So, there you have it, the Oukitel K10000 after 1.5 years. I would say that the phone held up pretty well over the time and it still has one of the largest batteries in the industry.

Sure, the device is quite old already as there are definitely some shortcomings to consider but if you need amazing battery life and you think that the newer K10000 Pro is overpriced, this phone offers quite a lot value for the money.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: