Xiaomi Lauches Automatic Foldable Umbrella Priced At 99 Yuan (~$15)

Xiaomi today launched its second umbrella in the space of three weeks under the MIJIA crowdfunding platform. The umbrella is an automatic foldable umbrella with a protective coat that can keep the rains from penetrating.

The main highlight of the umbrella is its automatic foldable design which makes it easy to open and close it automatically. This, in turn, makes it easy to open and close the umbrella with just one hand. The umbrella uses a nylon material that keeps the rain at bay and there is a second coat on top which protects from ultraviolet rays. The umbrella can thus be used during the rainy season and even in sunny conditions.

The new automatic folding umbrella will go on sale on July 24 at 10 AM via Xiaomi Mall, Mi Home, Day Cat. The price is just 99 Yuan (~$15)

