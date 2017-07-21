ASUS ZenFone 4 Launch Approaches Near as Official Teaser Appear

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

ASUS is speculated to debut the upcoming ZenFone 4 smartphones on Aug. 17 in the home country of Taiwan. Now, the Taiwanese company has released official teasers of the ZenFone 4. Another report reveals that four variants of ZenFone 4 have been certified by NCC certification body in Taiwan.

On the official Facebook page, ASUS has released a couple of teaser images. The images with beautiful locales carry texts like “Time to be more than ONE”, “Time to be CLEARER”, and “Time to be see MORE” These images clearly hint that the ZenFone 4 would be equipped with dual rear cameras.







The ZenFone 4 series is speculated to include the following smartphones:

ZenFone 4 (Z01KDA)

ZenFone 4 (Z01KD)

ZenFone 4V (A006)

ZenFone 4 Selfie (Z01MDA)

ZenFone 4 Pro (Z01GD)

ZenFone 4 Max (X00ID)

Fresh information suggests that both the ZenFone 4 models were certified by NCC on June 23. The ZenFone 4 Selfie was certified on June 26. The ZenFone 4 Pro and ZenFone 4 Max were respectively certified in Taiwan on July 18 and 19. The Taiwanese firm has already debuted the ZenFone 4 Max.

In the recent past, the ZenFone 4V was certified by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. It is speculated to be a Verizon exclusive phone in the U.S. It is expected to debut in Europe on Sept. 21. The ZenFone 4 Selfie has appeared on GFXBench in the previous month and it would be arriving as the successor for the original ZenFone Selfie from 2015. The ZenFone is speculated to be available in Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 630 chipset variants. Since the ZenFone 4 Pro is speculated as the more powerful edition of ZenFone 4, it may come loaded with Snapdragon 835 SoC.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 series smartphones were initially speculated to debut in May. However, their launch has been delayed to the month of August.

