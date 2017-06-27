ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Appears On GFXBench Running Android Nougat

ASUS recently revealed that the Zenfone 4 would be among its new series and not quite long, the Zenfone 4 series lineup leaked revealing all the models the Taiwan-based company is planning to launch under the Zenfone 4 series soon. The name of the device and the model name as well as their specs were all featured in the leaked detail. So, it was easy to identify the exact model when an unknown ASUS Z01M appeared on GFXBench database. From the leaked data, we were able to grab that the Z01M is the ASUS Zenfone 4 Selfie.

As usual, the GFXBench data reveals some of the specs of the ASUS Zenfone 4 Selfie. Among the listed specs is an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. The device is listed as packing a 5.5-inch display with 1920 x 1080p resolution. The Zenfone 4 Selfie is listed as coming with an unspecified octa-core CPU clocked at 2.0GHz. The presence of the Adreno 506 GPU narrows down the processor to either be the Snapdragon 625 or SD 626 SoC, both of which utilises the Adreno 506 GPU. The processor is backed by 4GB of RAM and the model has 32GB of internal storage which will likely be expandable.

GFXBench’s data are not always very accurate so we may actually take the 11MP selfie camera and 15MP rear camera listed on the data with a pinch of salt. The exact sensor size may likely differ in the final analysis and we really hope to see a more powerful camera setup reflective of the name of the model. But from all indications, the Zenfone 4 Selfie is a mid-range smartphone which would likely have an affordable price tag. No word yet on when the Zenfone series models will begin dropping but we believe their launch isn’t far away.

(source)

