OnePlus 5 (6GB & 8GB Versions) Now Available On Open Sale Via OnePlus’ Website

Customers and fans of the OnePlus brand can now openly buy the OnePlus 5 models direct from OnePlus via its website. This could be a gladsome news for those who missed out on the preorders. The open sales of the flagship device include both the 6GB RAM version and the 8GB RAM version but it is obvious demand for the 8GB RAM version is higher. While the 6GB RAM model is available to ship immediately, the 8GB RAM can only ship within the next 14 days meaning buyers will have to wait a little longer while the company replenishes its stock. Both offers also come with the same discount offer on some accessories like the DASH car charger, DASH power bundle, protective casing and more.

This time around the discount ranges from between 10% and 20% maximum. The sale is open to individuals in various regions but most prominent is the U.S, Canada, European countries, Asian giants like China, India and Hong Kong. Other regions are yet to be captured in OnePlus' plan as at this moment.

As a reminder of the specs, the OnePlus 5 comes equipped with a 2.45GHz Snapdragon 835 chip backed by 6GB of RAM on one model and 8GB of RAM on the top most model. There is also a 64GB and 128GB UFS 2.1 flash storage options available. The OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080p. The display is further protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports sRGB and DCI-P3 colour space.

On the camera aspect, the OnePlus 5 packs a dual camera setup at the rear with a 20MP main sensor having f/2.6 aperture and a 16MP secondary telephoto sensor with f/1.7 aperture. The focus speed is up by 40% as a result of the second camera. There’s also 2X dual camera zoom for clearer long distance shots, improved HDR mode, and a Pro mode. For selfies, there is a powerful 16MP snapper which utilises the display as flash. The OP5 also packs a front ceramic fingerprint sensor which is capable of unlocking the device on 0.2seconds. There s also a 3,300mAH battery with fast charge support.

