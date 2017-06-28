ASUS Teases New Product Set To Launch on September 21, May Be The Zenfone 4V

ASUS is set to announce its new Zenfone 4 lineup next month but a new teaser poster mentions a future release date for one of them.

The teaser poster was released to the press earlier today and shared on Twitter by Roland Quandt. There are a lot of hints in the image and we will analyze each one.

First there is the text that says “Take A Walk On The Wide Side”. Then there are the two overlapping smartphones sitting in a camera frame that form the alphabet “V”. Last is the phrase “Frame The Date”.

We think all these point to one of the phones in the list from yesterday, the Zenfone 4V. The overlapping phones show the letter V. We also think its a dual camera smartphone. See the two circles on the smartphone on the left?

The “Take A Walk On The Wide Side” statement hints at one of the lenses being a wide-angle lens and “Frame The Date” just reinforces the fact that its a camera-centric phone.

You might be wondering why ASUS is planning to launch another dual camera phone since it already has the Zenfone Zoom S/Zenfone 3 Zoom. The Zenfone Zoom S dual rear cameras do not offer wide-angle shots.

READ MORE: ASUS ZenFone Pegasus 4A Dual Cam Phone Renders, Specifications, Pricing Leaked

The main sensor has an f/1.7 aperture for great low-light shots and the secondary sensor provides 2.3x optical zoom and 12x digital zoom. The Zenfone 4V will likely be offering an ultra wide-angle view similar to what is available on the LG G5.

The new phone is set to launch on September 21 in Rome. That’s about three months from now.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: