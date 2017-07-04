The ASUS Zenfone 4 Max Kicks Off The Series With Dual Cameras & A 5000mAh Battery

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Keeping to its words of launching the Zenfone 4 series this month, ASUS has officially announced the Zenfone 4 Max in Russia.

The Zenfone 4 Max is a big upgrade over its predecessor. From sporting a new design to grabbing an extra rear camera and rounding it off with a bigger battery, the Zenfone 4 Max ticks the right boxes.

The Zenfone 4 Max has a 5.5-inch FHD display. Looking at the promotional images, we advise you purchase the black variant. Can you see those black bands around the display? They shouldn’t exist in 2017.

ASUS has released the Zenfone 4 Max in two variants. One has a Snapdragon 430 processor and the other uses a Snapdragon 425. ASUS says memory configuration is up to 4GB and 16GB/32GB/64GB with the option for expansion via a dedicated microSD slot (256GB max).

The rear cameras on the Zenfone Max are a combination of a 13MP f/2.0 main sensor with fast autofocus and another 13MP with a 120° wide-angle lens that fits in more details. The front camera is an 8MP shooter and has its own LED flash at the top right corner.

The Zenfone 4 Max has a massive 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging and can also charge other devices. There are two SIM slots (nano only) that both have 4G LTE. The phone runs Android 7.1 with ZenUI overlay and is available in black, champagne gold, and rose gold.

Pricing starts at 13,900 rubles (∼$235) for the base model. There is no mention of when it will go on sale.

