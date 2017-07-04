First Image of Moto X4 Leaks on The 4th of July

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Moto X4 might have been postponed till Q4 2017 but that doesn’t mean the leak train should stop moving. To celebrate 4th of July (US Independence Day), @evleaks has released an image of the Moto X4 giving us our first clean look at the upcoming phone.

The Moto X4 shares a similar design to the other Moto phones announced this year but looks a bit more refined thanks to its glass back. This looks very much like glass even though a spec leak from yesterday says it will have an aluminium body. The leaked product map even says it is 3D glass.

Adorning the glass back are the dual rear cameras, which to be honest looks like a robber wearing a face mask. There is a dual tone flash beneath it and the whole setup sits in a circle with a small bump. The Motorola batwing logo sits a few centimeters below the setup.

The front of the Moto X4 also gets the glass treatment and you can see how it curves at the edges. There is a LED flash at the top left corner and a front facing camera on the right.

What is different is the fingerprint scanner. Unlike the other Motorola phones with fingerprint sensors released this year, this one isn’t an ingress but is raised up.

We can’t see the bottom of the phone but if you look closely, you should see the USB port in the middle and the audio jack on its right. We are excited about the latter because not only will the Moto X4 be IP68 certified but it won’t ditch the audio jack for that.

