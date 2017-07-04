MECOOL M8S PRO Plus TV Box with Air Mouse For $49.99 on Geekbuying

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

I’m not sure there is so many TV Box around which runs Google’s latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system but the MECOOL M8S Pro Plus is one of the few doing so. The MECOOL Android TV Box is the latest offering from MeCool and it comes with a top notch specs lineup that lets users stream video content at very high quality. The TV Box lets users stream content from YouTube and NetFlix at 4K resolution @60fps. You can as well stream 2K videos.

For the hardware, the M8S Pro Plus features an Amlogic S905X quad-core CPU backed by 2GB of RAM with a Mali-450 pent-core GPU firing up the graphics to a great performance. The TV Box also comes with 16GB of eMMC flash storage. The gadget also comes with WiFi connectivity, having a 2.4G WiFi 802.11 b/g/n support. It also supports a wide range of video and audio formats ranging from MPEG, HD, mpg, MPEG, MP3, WMA, AAC and several others. You can also use the MECOOL M8S Pro Plus to access several Internet platforms such as Skype chatting, Facebook, Picassa, Flicker, YouTube and several others. The TV Box also brings several Android apps and games to your TV.

The MECOOL M8S Pro Plus Android TV Box is on offer at Geekbuying for just $49.99. This offer also comes with a Tronsmart TSM01 Air Mouse (English version) which is compatible with most Smart TVs, Set-top-box and Android TV Box. It can be used as a non-directional remote control and also to navigate like a mouse but one that works even while the device is being held in the air. Getting both gadgets at $49.99 is a good deal if I must say. If you want to take advantage of this offer, use the link below.

