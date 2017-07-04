LEAGOO T5 Global Presale Begin – Save $50 and get free gifts

LEAGOO T5 GlobalPresale – Save $50 and get free gifts !

LEAGOO T5 Presale Campaign:

What you can get:

1, Save $50

2, Free gifts: 1 x earphone, 1 x case

Presale Time: 3rd July – 10th July

LEAGOO T5 Redmi Note 4 Display 5.5 inch,FHD, SHARP display, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 5.5 inch, FHD CPU 8-core 8-core RAM SAMSUNG 4GB 4GB ROM SAMSUNG 64GB 64GB Rear Camera SONY 13MP+ OV 5MP 13.0MP Front Camera OV 13MP 5.0MP Fingerprint ID Front Mounted Back VoLTE Support Support CNC Metal Body Yes Yes Battery 3000mAH LG 4100mAh Quick Charge 5V2A 5V2A Price $149.99 $167.99

Official 3D video of LEAGOO T5:

The highlights of LEAGOO M5 Edge:

Centralized with SONY sensor, LEAGOO T5 features with 13.0MP main rear camera, together with OV sensor to back up 5.0MP sub rear camera, LEAGOO T5 captures tiny details with extreme ability. With an extra-wide F2.0 aperture and a customized 1/3.06 inch sensor, wonderful moments could be captured as clearly as it happens, even under low-light environment.

SONY 13.0MP main camera

OV 5.0MP secondary camera

F 2.0 aperture

0.1s Auto focus

5P Lens

1/3.06″ sensor size

1.12um*1.12um pixel size

Brand New Portrait Mode in LEAGOO T5 brings SLR-like bokeh effect, foreground figure is more clear than ever before, even eyelashes could be seen after fully divided, which benefits from the special 52mm portrait camera that was chose. Equipping with latest Dual-Cam scheme, Binocular Stereo Vision and Depth Learning Algorithm, LEAGOO T5 enables you to shoot out the most stunning photos.

Adopted with OV 13.0MP sensor, front camera of LEAGOO T5 could be used to focus on selfie subject, combined with the front complementary light and instant beauty function, your selfie will lean in unprecedented breathtaking effect!

F2.0 aperture

5P Lens

Selfie Softlight

1/3.06″ sensor size

1.12um*1.12um pixel size

77.9°wide angle

LEAGOO T5 impresses you with a flagship performance. Along with Mali-T860 GPU and SAMSUNG 4GB of RAM, T5 performs very well in dealing with complicatedgraphics and big games.The upgraded MTK6750T chip not only gives T5 a fast and stable performance with low power consumption, but also provides a high efficiency and good experience in multitasks.

Fresh ID style combines with a pure metal unibody, LEAGOO T5 is dedicated to the beauty of curve and radian. Fresh and brilliant without losing its heritage, every detail reveals LEAGOO’s ultimate desire for relentless pursuit of self-breakthrough.

7.9mm ultra thin body

175 times design versions update

New generation of curved design

Experience a true to life world with T5. The phone sports a 5.5-inch FHD SHARP®screen with IPS display technology that not only provides a wider viewing angle up to 178 degrees, but also delivers clear andbright visual experience with brilliant color saturation and contrast. The SHARP®display’s smooth color dynamics are rendered through 2.5D curved glass.

1920×1080 High Resolution

400 PPI

97% NTSC Color Saturation

1500:1 Contrast Ration

IPS Display 178ºViewing Angle

LEAGOO T5 supports 5V2A quick charge, which is achieved by both hardware design and software optimization. Backed up by Vcharge, the charging process is now faster and safer.

With the new type of high-capacity lithium core which supports quick, LEAGOO T5’s battery is not only stable, but also lasting. After 580 times of charging and discharging, the battery retains 80% of its initial rated capacity. The service time is twice that of common ones.

Video Play : 8 Hours

Continuous Calling: 20 hours

Normal Use: 36 hours

Standby: 10 days

Battery density ratio: 570:1

With 4G network, it’s easier and faster to browse the Internet and download apps or videos. Thanks to LTE Cat.6 protocol, the maximum download speed can reach up to 300Mbps.

Cat 6

Dual 4G

VoLTE

up to 300Mbps download

The Fingerprint sensor used on LEAGOO T5 has an outstanding reliability while being the fastest in its class, for an unmatched user experience. Thanks to Smart Touch technology , it has independent ISP for storing and processing fingerprints. Crafted from premium ceramic, the fingerprint sensor actively learns and progressively improves, so your scans get even more precise over time.

Smart Touch Technology

360°Readability

0.1 sec Unlock

4 in 1 Non-press fingerprint ID

Main features of LEAGOO T5:

5.5 inch SHARP FHD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 screen

MT6750T 8-core chipset

SAMSUNG 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM

SONY 13.0MP + OV 5.0MP rear dual camera

OV 13.0MP front camera

LG 3000mAH battery with 5V2A quick charge

LEAGOO OS 2.1( based on Android 7.0)

0.1 sec Unlock, 4 in 1 front-mounted fingerprint ID

