Xiaomi Launches Mi 6 and Mi Max 2 in Russia Today

Two months ago, Xiaomi made its way into Russia with three new devices: the Mi MIX, the Mi Note 2, and the budget Redmi 4X. Today, it adds the flagship Mi 6 and the recently launched Mi Max 2 to the phones available in the Eurasian country.

Xiaomi Mi 6

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is a dual camera flagship powered by the Snapdragon 853. It has a 5.15-inch full HD display, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Xiaomi has settled for a dual rear camera configuration akin to that of the iPhone 7 Plus.

The main sensor is a 12MP 1.25μm wide-angle sensor with a f/1.8 aperture, 4-axis OIS and 6P lens and the second sensor is another 12MP 1.0μm telephoto lens with a f/2.6 aperture, PDAF and a focus range of 52mm which lets you take portrait mode images.

For the selfie camera, Xiaomi has put an 8MP camera that records 1080p videos at 30fps. The Mi 6 has a 3350mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

Those who plan to get it should remember that the Mi 6 doesn’t have an audio jack but works with USB Type-C headphones. The device is also splash resistant.

The Mi 6 will be available for purchase on the 6th of July at 11:00 AM Moscow time for 29,990 Rubles. You can head to the official Mi Russia site and register to get notified.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

The Mi Max 2 is for those who enjoy the extra screen estate of a tablet but still want a phone. The 6.44-inch 1080p display should more than suffice for any video watching or media consumption you’re into.

There is a Snapdragon 625 paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You shouldn’t worry about battery life as the combination of the 5300mAh non-removable battery and the power-efficient SD625 should get you through a whole day at most.

The Mi Max 2 also packs an impressive Sony IMX386 sensor on the rear and a 5MP front facing camera. There is 9V/2A fast charging to help refill the large battery as fast as possible.

The Mi Max 2 will sell for 19,9990 Rubles.

Mi Band 2

The official site also has the Mi Band 2 but there is no price at the moment. There is a chance it will also go on sale on July 6 alongside the phones.

Russia is a big market for Xiaomi literally and figuratively. The Chinese manufacturer says it plans to open 16 retail stores in the country by the end of the year.

(Source, via)

