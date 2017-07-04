Nokia Partners With Xiaomi To Use Its Surge S1 Chip In Its Phone

Xiaomi and Nokia are said to have been in talks in recent times. Some speculated that Xiaomi was looking to use some of Nokia’s patents so it can penetrate foreign markets like the US but there have been no official statement on that. As at yesterday, sources said both corporations have signed a partnership and will reveal the details in the near future.

The good news is that we won’t have to wait to find out what the partnership is about. Leakster @Reviewer_ 小康 took to Weibo last night to disclose what Nokia and Xiaomi are up to.

According to him, an insider revealed that Nokia will use Xiaomi’s Surge S1 processor in its new phone. The phone wasn’t specified but it sure will be a mid-range device since the processor is a mid-range one.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi unveiled its own home-brewed System-on-Chip, the Surge S1. The Surge S1 currently powers the Xiaomi Mi 5c and it will be nice to see it in a phone from another manufacturer, a big one for that matter.

While we are all excited about the news, we should still take it with a pinch of salt until we get an official statement.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Surge S2 Mass Production to Begin in Q3, May Power Xiaomi Mi 6c, 6s

The Surge S1 is an octa-core processor with 4 x Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and another four clocked at 1.4GHz. These are power-efficient cores so battery life will be impressive. GPU on the other hand is ARM’s Mali-T860.

Performance benchmark results show that the Surge S1 even performs better than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: