Xiaomi Riva Appears on Geekbench, Runs Android 7.1.2

A new phone called the Xiaomi Riva has been spotted on benchmarking site, Geekbench. Judging from the albeit limited specs, this is an entry-level/mid-range phone and will belong to the Redmi line when and if it launches.

The Xiaomi Riva is a 3GB RAM device and is powered by a Qualcomm quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. This is either the Snapdragon 425 or Snapdragon 427 mobile platform. The phone is also listed as running Android 7.1.2.

Benchmark results show the Xiaomi Riva pulling in 560 points in the single-core test and 916 points in the multi-core test. However, the multi-core test is disappointing when compared to that of the Redmi 4A, an entry-level Snapdragon 425-powered phone.

Last month we came across a new Xiaomi device codenamed Jason on GFXBench. While some say the Snapdragon 660-powered phone will launch as the Mi 6X, Xiaomi has kept mum on the existence of the device.

Is the Xiaomi Riva a successor to the super-affordable Redmi 4A? There is a chance it is but the multi-core test is pretty disappointing.

