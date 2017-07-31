Samsung SM-G9298 Flip Phone Appears in Leaked Render

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung SM-G9298 is the rumored flip phone from the South Korean company that is expected to arrive with flagship specifications. A leaked render of the smartphone has appeared to reveal its design from all sides. What cannot be seen in the leaked image is the inner display and the keypad of the SM-G9298.

The leaked render of the SM-G9298 suggests that its left side features a volume rocker and on the right side is the Power button. The backside of the phone features a camera that is coupled with a LED flash. The small portion below the rear camera could be its fingerprint reader. The bottom side of the SM-G9298 features an external speaker and a USB-C port.

When the Samsung SM-W2018 had appeared on TENAA in May, it appeared as a minor upgrade over of SM-2017 from last year that came with specs like Snapdragon 820, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The TENAA listing of SM-W2018 had revealed that its inner and outer displays of 4.2 inches. The Chinese regulatory body also revealed that the phone features Snapdragon 821 AB chipset and 4 GB of RAM. The other specs of the phone included 64 GB of storage, 12-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel selfie snapper and a 2,300mAh battery.

A Chinese leakster had revealed in the previous week that the SM-W2018 would be a flagship smartphone as it would be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset. He added that the SD 835 chipset is supported by 6 GB of RAM and internal storage of 64 GB. It is expected to carry support for Samsung Pay and wireless charging.

The Samsung SM-G9298 may launch as Samsung Beyond the world 8 (whatever that means!), claims the Chinese leakster who has leaked the above image of Twitter. The same flip phone is expected to debut as Samsung SM-W2018 in China and South Korea. It is expected to arrive with an expensive price tag. According to the leakster, the W series phones from Samsung carry expensive pricing because the revenue generated by these phones are donated to the charity.

The Samsung SM-G9298 has also been certified by FCC and Wi-Fi Alliance in May. There is no information available on the release date of the SM-G9298. However, since it has received several certifications required for launch, its arrival seems to be close at hand.

