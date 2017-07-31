The Dodocool DC50 6-in-1 USB Hub Brings Connectivity Ease

Dodocool has been churning out a number of really cool accessories lately and they are starting to become my new favorite brand. They have a diverse product category that ranges from felt sleeve bags for laptops to affordable Hi-Res earphones to chargers to connectivity docks and much more. The Dodocool DC50 belongs to the connectivity category and is a great addition for those with PCs with limited ports.

The Dodocool DC50 is a USB Type-C hub with all the necessary connectivity ports you may need. It has a USB Type-C Power Delivery charging port, a RJ45 Gigabit ethernet port, 3 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a 4K HDMI port in case you want to hook up a monitor to your PC.

If you are interested in purchasing the Dodocool DC50, there are some things you need to know:

First, your device must support USB 3.0/USB 3.1 for best performance.

The USB Type-A 3.0 ports only support an output of 5V/900mA, so this isn’t your best bet for charging phones. Dodocool doesn’t state it, but if your phone supports USB-C Power Delivery like the Google Pixel, you should be able to charge it with the PD port. However, that means your PC won’t be charging.

The Dodocool DC50 doesn’t support charging of HP laptops and tablets via the USB-C Power Delivery port. It also doesn’t work with Samsung tablets and the ASUS Zenbook UX330UA.

The USB-C PD port doesn’t support data transmission, so don’t go plugging a type-C storage device to it.

For best performance, Dodocool suggests plugging only one hard drive.

If you intend to use the HDMI port, confirm your device supports DisplayPort Alt Mode.

All the ports are wrapped up in an aluminum alloy shell with a TPE cable. It is lightweight, coming in at just 92g, and measures 110 x 54.80 x 18.50 mm. You can get the Dodocool DC50 on Amazon at $26.99.

