The Dodocool DC50 6-in-1 USB Hub Brings Connectivity Ease
Dodocool has been churning out a number of really cool accessories lately and they are starting to become my new favorite brand. They have a diverse product category that ranges from felt sleeve bags for laptops to affordable Hi-Res earphones to chargers to connectivity docks and much more. The Dodocool DC50 belongs to the connectivity category and is a great addition for those with PCs with limited ports.
The Dodocool DC50 is a USB Type-C hub with all the necessary connectivity ports you may need. It has a USB Type-C Power Delivery charging port, a RJ45 Gigabit ethernet port, 3 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a 4K HDMI port in case you want to hook up a monitor to your PC.
If you are interested in purchasing the Dodocool DC50, there are some things you need to know:
- First, your device must support USB 3.0/USB 3.1 for best performance.
- The USB Type-A 3.0 ports only support an output of 5V/900mA, so this isn’t your best bet for charging phones. Dodocool doesn’t state it, but if your phone supports USB-C Power Delivery like the Google Pixel, you should be able to charge it with the PD port. However, that means your PC won’t be charging.
- The Dodocool DC50 doesn’t support charging of HP laptops and tablets via the USB-C Power Delivery port. It also doesn’t work with Samsung tablets and the ASUS Zenbook UX330UA.
- The USB-C PD port doesn’t support data transmission, so don’t go plugging a type-C storage device to it.
- For best performance, Dodocool suggests plugging only one hard drive.
- If you intend to use the HDMI port, confirm your device supports DisplayPort Alt Mode.
All the ports are wrapped up in an aluminum alloy shell with a TPE cable. It is lightweight, coming in at just 92g, and measures 110 x 54.80 x 18.50 mm. You can get the Dodocool DC50 on Amazon at $26.99.
