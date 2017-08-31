Dodocool Official Store Promotion Has Begun on AliExpress, Brings Huge Discount on Various Accessories

Dodocool official store promotion that is currently running on AliExpress is something you just may not want to miss as it is offering massive discounts on gadgets like multifaction USB hub, earphones, speakers, chargers, power bank, pc accessories and components, and mobile accessories.

Dodocool has mentioned it on the store promotion page that between Aug. 28 and Sept. 1, a customer who makes the highest payment will be the big winner who will be awarded with a wireless car charger named DA92B. Once the activity is over, Dodocool will contact the customer and send the prize within 7 working days. All the products are listed with low pricing and the retailer is also providing even more discounts though coupons.

During the current Dodocool sale on AliExpress, users can buy 8-in-1 to 4-in-1 USB-C hub with discounted pricing. The mini Bluetooth speaker DA84 is available with a low pricing of $9.64 and a Bluetooth earphone DA104 with features like IPX4 and NFC is available for $13.59.

The sale is also providing irresistible deals on various kinds of chargers such as QC 3.0 wall charger, Qi Fast Charger, Qi wireless charger and power banks with huge backup such as 5000mAh and 4,200mAh.

A 13-inch laptop bag DA130 is available for $9.79. Various PC peripherals like Wi-Fi adapter, network card, and Wi-Fi router are also available with good discounts. A 4.7-inch iPhone 7 case DA116 is listed only for $4.63. Dodocool is also selling credit card holder, desk touch lamp, LED night light, wireless doorbell kit and more with low pricing.