OUKITEL’s 10 Bestselling Phones Now Available on Brand Flash Sale on GearBest

GearBest has started a limited period brand flash sale for OUKITEL through which fans of the Chinese firm can avail its top 10 bestselling smartphones with attractive discounts. It is a limited period offer. Hence, OUKITEL fans are suggested to act soon.

The 10 bestselling OUKITEL phones has started on Aug. 29 and it will be ending on Sept. 5. Here are all the smartphones that are available through amazing discounts during the ongoing sale on GearBest.

OUKITEL K10000 Pro and K10000

These smartphones are well-known for their long-lasting batteries of 10,000mAh capacity. Apart from huge batteries, these smartphones are also packed with impressive specifications. The K10000 Pro and K10000 are now respectively available for $179 and $139 after 18 percent discount on the Chinese retailer site. The company is also working on releasing a new 10,000mAh battery smartphone called OUKITEL K3 in the next month

OUKITEL K6000 Pro and K6000 Plus

The K6000 Pro is now available with a pricing of $138 after a price cut of 16 percent. The K6000 Plus is selling for $169 with a massive discount of 27 percent. These smartphones can be great alternative for people who wish to buy large battery phone but also find the K100000 phones too thick.

OUKITEL U20 Plus and U22

The OUKITEL U20 Plus and U22 are equipped dual cameras for shooting amazing photos and selfies. The Chinese retailer is selling the U20 Plus with a discounted price of $91 after a price cut of 15 percent. The U22 is available for $69 with 20 percent discount.

OUKITEL U15S and U16 Max

These smartphones come with attractive features like big display, large memory and huge storage and more importantly affordable price tags. On GearBest, the OUKITEL U15S can be availed for $125 with 12 percent price cut and the OUKITEL U16 Max can be bought for $121 with a 18 percent discount.

OUKITEL C5 Pro and C5

The C5 Pro and C5 entry-level smartphones offer lag-free performance and come with very low pricing. The OUKITEL C5 Pro and C5 are respectively available with low pricing of $69 and $59.